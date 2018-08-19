MARTIN POPOFF To Rewrite Top 500 Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time Book; Your Input Needed

"Time to re-do my book The Top 500 Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time, issued 15 years ago (in 2003)," says journalist, author, and BraveWords’ own Martin Popoff.

"For the book, I took poll results and then wrote about the winners, adding quotes from the rockers themselves, plus stuck in some of the lists from more famous guys.

Anyway, I’d love to hear your lists (and if you want to share this question with your friends, please do!). So… what are your personal favourite top 10 or 25 heavy metal songs of all time? Your votes will be counted if you give me one of the following:

Easiest: 10 unranked

Second Easiest: 10 ranked

Trooper: 25 unranked

Super Trooper: 25 ranked

Best to email me your list to martinp@inforamp.net, but you can post on Facebook if you like. Naming anything less than ten songs will not be counted. Please put band name FIRST and song title SECOND. Also, please put your name at the top of the list.

Thank you – I love this stuff. The original book was very gratifying, democracy in action (“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath won, by the way)."

(Photo of Martin Popoff by Glenn Rodger)