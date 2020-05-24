MARTY FRIEDMAN Collaborates With APOLO 7 On Cover Of Spanish Song "Eres Tú"

Guitarist Marty Friedman, best known for his tenure with Megadeth, has collaborated with Colombian rock band Apolo 7 on a cover of "Eres Tú", a popular Spanish-language song written in 1973 by Juan Carlos Calderón and performed by the Spanish band Mocedades.

Friedman recently took to social media saying, "I just have a very, very happy announcement. I did a song that I've always wanted to do. It's in Spanish. It's a famous song called 'Eres Tú', and I've always wanted to do this song. I just wanted to play something from my heart to all of my Spanish-speaking friends and fans all around the world. You've been such an important and such a wonderful part of my life for so long, and I just really wanted to put it all together in a song. And I finally got a chance to do it with my friends in Colombia called Apolo 7. They did a great arrangement of the song, and they sang so fantastically on it and played so great. Check it out. It's coming out on May 29th, and I really, really hope you like it. May 29th — YouTube, all the other social platforms. Check it out. You'll dig it."