MARTY FRIEDMAN Covers Demon Slayer Anime TV Series Theme Song "Gurenge" (Video)

In the clip below, guitarist Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) performs his take on "Gurenge", the opening theme for the ongoing anime TV series, Demon Slayer. Check it out against the original version performed by singer LiSA.

The Recording Industry Association Of Japan has certified the single triple platinum for surpassing 750,000 digital sales.

Fender Japan recently released a new episode of Made In Japan Modern Series, the Japanese-made modern spec series, featuring Friedman. Watch below: