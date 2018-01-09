MARTY FRIEDMAN Demos EMG MF Signature Pickup Set; Video

In the new video below from EMGtv, Marty Friedman demos his EMG MF signature passive pickup set. Marty improvises over an unreleased track. You can get more info here.

Friedman released his full-length opus, Wall Of Sound, this past summer via Prosthetic Records. The album can be ordered here.

Wall Of Sound was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

"Miracle" video:

“Self Pollution” video:

"Whiteworm" video:

Album stream: