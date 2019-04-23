MARTY FRIEDMAN Discusses EMG Signature Pickup Set; Video

In this new video from EMGtv, metal guitar icon, Marty Friedman, talks about his EMG Signature pickup set.

In another recent video from EMGtv, Friedman, performs "Whiteworm", a track from his 2017 album, Wall Of Sound.

Known for his solo work, years in Megadeth, and beside fellow guitar virtuoso, Jason Becker in Cacophony; Marty brings dynamics and soul like no other in his genre. With his signature EMG MF Set you can hear all of the nuance and style in Marty's guitar playing. From his subtle bends to rich vibrato, these pickups truly highlight Marty’s dynamic approach to the instrument.

(Photo - Maria Debiassi)