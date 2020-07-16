MARTY FRIEDMAN Featured In New Episode Of EMGtv Remote; Video

EMGtv brings you EMGtv Remote. This week's EMG artist Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) talks about his EMG signature pickups. Check out this live performance and others every month on EMGtv.

In the video below from EMGtv, Friedman performs "Japan Heritage Official Theme Song" live.

"Known for his solo work, years in Megadeth, and beside fellow guitar virtuoso, Jason Becker in Cacophony; Marty brings dynamics and soul like no other in his genre. With his signature EMG MF Set you can hear all of the nuance and style in Marty's guitar playing. From his subtle bends to rich vibrato, these pickups truly highlight Marty’s dynamic approach to the instrument."