MARTY FRIEDMAN Featured In New Episode Of Fender Japan's "Made In Japan Modern Series"; Video

Fender Japan has released a new episode of Made In Japan Modern Series, the Japanese-made modern spec series, featuring former Megadeth guitarist, Marty Friedman. Watch below:

Friedman recently collaborated with Colombian rock band Apolo 7 on a cover of "Eres Tú", a popular Spanish-language song written in 1973 by Juan Carlos Calderón and performed by the Spanish band Mocedades. The just released video for "Eres Tú" can be seen below.

Friedman took to social media saying, "I just have a very, very happy announcement. I did a song that I've always wanted to do. It's in Spanish. It's a famous song called 'Eres Tú', and I've always wanted to do this song. I just wanted to play something from my heart to all of my Spanish-speaking friends and fans all around the world. You've been such an important and such a wonderful part of my life for so long, and I just really wanted to put it all together in a song. And I finally got a chance to do it with my friends in Colombia called Apolo 7. They did a great arrangement of the song, and they sang so fantastically on it and played so great. Check it out. I really, really hope you like it."