MARTY FRIEDMAN Launches Cinematic Music Video For “Whiteworm”; US Tour Kicks Off Tonight In Philadelphia

Marty Friedman’s new album, Wall Of Sound, will be released this Friday, August 4th. Today, Marty begins his US headline tour with support from Scale the Summit, along with The Fine Constant.

In conjunction with the tour kick off and impending album release, Friedman has released his new music video for the single "Whiteworm", which through cinematic segments depict the aggressive yet uplifting flow of the track.

Marty says: "The ‘Whiteworm’ video has a definite "real world" Japanese look, but not the over the top "exported Japanese look" that many people are familiar with when they see Japan related content. It was directed by top class Japanese music video director Junya Masuyama, who has done hit videos with superstars of every genre of Japanese music.

“I chose him to challenge him to put a foreigner (myself) into a very Japanese atmosphere in such a way that was not "Japan overload". It was quite easy for him to do so, as his videos tend to be minimalistic, with the focus on one or two subtle themes. In this case the themes being the very delicate and simple idea of a little boy playing a video game waiting for the rain to stop, and me playing aggressively and calmly. Japan can be known for its wildness, but it also corners the market on subtle things. I went the subtle route on this video to contrast with the wildness of the guitar work in ‘Whiteworm’.”

Wall Of Sound was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides):

“Miracle”:

“Self Pollution”:

Formats:

White Black Swirl LP - 300 Worldwide

Clear Black Smoke LP - 100 Worldwide

Glow in The Dark LP - 100 Worldwide

Clear Black Swirl LP - European retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide

White LP - US indie retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide

Tour dates:

August

2 - The Foundry at the Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

3 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

4 - Highline Ballroom - New York, NY

5 - Crossroads - Garwood, NJ

6 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

8 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

9 - Diesel - Chesterfield, MI

10 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

11 - Studio B at the Skyway - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Sokol Underground - Omaha, NE

13 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

17 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

18 - Trees - Dallas, TX

19 - Tower Theater - Oklahoma, OK

20 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

23 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

24 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

25 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

26 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA

27 - The Parish @ HOB - Anaheim, CA

28 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA