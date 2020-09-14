MARTY FRIEDMAN, Members Of MASTODON, LUCIFER, BARONESS Cover FLEETWOOD MAC Classic "You Make Loving Fun"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "You Make Loving Fun", from the 1977 mega-album, Rumours.

A message states: "Ooh ooh witchy woman! We covered your mom's favorite Fleetwood Mac song and frankly our's too. Also, Marty Friedman lives in Japan plus Johanna and Nicke live in Sweden so there are all kinds of international spookiness in this video.

"This is our 22nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."

This cover features: Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer), Nicke Anderson (Lucifer, The Hellacopters, Entombed), Nick Jost (Baroness, Horse Torso), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), Emily Panic aka Hard Melissa, and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.