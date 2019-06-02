MARTY FRIEDMAN On The Benefit Of Playing Live - "It's Kind Of Like Sex: There's Only So Much You Can Do By Yourself"

Guitar legend Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) is featured in an interview with Sam Ash Music. In the clip below he discusses his Jackson X Series Signature MF-1 guitar, why music is like sex, how he almost became a member of KISS, and more.

Friedman: "I've always been playing out, since I was 14. Playing one two-hour show is worth probably 2,000 hours of practice, and a rehearsal's maybe worth 1,000 hours of practice. There's nothing like the real thing. It's kind of like sex: there's only so much you can do by yourself. What counts is your experience with someone else."

In a recently posted video from EMGtv, Friedman talks about his EMG Signature pickup set.

In another recent video from EMGtv, Friedman performs "Whiteworm", a track from his 2017 album, Wall Of Sound.

Known for his solo work, years in Megadeth, and beside fellow guitar virtuoso, Jason Becker in Cacophony; Marty brings dynamics and soul like no other in his genre. With his signature EMG MF Set you can hear all of the nuance and style in Marty's guitar playing. From his subtle bends to rich vibrato, these pickups truly highlight Marty’s dynamic approach to the instrument.

(Photo - Maria Debiassi)