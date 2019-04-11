MARTY FRIEDMAN Posts Guitar Solo "That I Think Is Worth A Listen To Those Who Are Interested In My Playing"

Guitarist Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) has checked in with the following:

"On my Europe trip I was often asked what my favorite solo (of mine) is. I can never give a good answer, because anytime I`ve released anything, it means it was the best I could do, and I like it even more than whatever I had done previously. That said, a solo from a kinda rare song always pops up in my head when I get asked this question. There is so much that happened on this that I liked, that I think it`s worth a listen to those who are interested in my playing."

Speaking with Colorado Springs radio station KILO 94.3 about Megadeth's new compilation release, Warheads On Foreheads, frontman Dave Mustaine looked back on the Risk album and the departure of guitarist Marty Friedman, which Mustaine believes was ultimately due to a solo that should have been but did not make it into the song "Breadline".

Mustaine: "Had Risk maybe not been recorded by Marty and recorded by somebody else, it could have been a different record. Probably the definitive straw that broke the camel's back was when Marty had a solo on a song called 'Breadline' and the label and management took it off and put a solo I had on there. And he freaked. That was it. It was sad. I love Marty. They (the label) didn't like his solo on 'Breadline'. I said 'There's three ways to do it: You either mute it, you have him come back, or I do it,' and they said, 'Well, he's not coming back, we're not paying for him to come back, and there needs to be a solo there, so you have to do it.' I said, 'I'll do it, but you have to tell him.' When we were listening to the final mixes, he's sitting there and he's totally excited, ready to listen to his solo on 'Breadline' because he loved that song and he loved the solo he did. It was a really beautiful solo, too, but it wasn't right. The solo went down and he heard my solo, and I looked over and he had tears going down his face. And I thought, 'You bastards. You didn't tell him.' And that was it. That was all it took for Marty. He quit. Although he stayed... on the outside, his body was there, but on the inside, his soul was gone."

Check out the interview clip here.