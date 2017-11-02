MARTY FRIEDMAN Premiers Music Video For New Single “Self Pollution”

Grammy nominated recording artist and iconic guitarist, Marty Friedman, reveals a brand new music video featuring his touring bandmates for the aggressively melodic single, "Self Pollution", taken from his groundbreaking new album, Wall of Sound (Prosthetic Records).

Says Marty, "This video is the first to feature my live band, with Kiyoshi on bass, Chargee on drums and Jordan Ziff on guitar. These guys (and girl) outshine me every night on tour. The video is loosely based on some of the fun ways you can pollute yourself (hence the title) and takes you from serenity to a chaotic climax, just like real life does sometimes."

Directed by London-based photographer Jimmy Cheng, watch "Self Pollution" below.

Wall Of Sound was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

“Self Pollution” video:

"Whiteworm" video:

Album stream:

Formats:

White Black Swirl LP - 300 Worldwide

Clear Black Smoke LP - 100 Worldwide

Glow in The Dark LP - 100 Worldwide

Clear Black Swirl LP - European retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide

White LP - US indie retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide