MARTY FRIEDMAN Reveals Personal Music Video For "Miracle"

Pioneer of exotic guitar, Marty Friedman, released his full-length opus, Wall Of Sound, this past summer via Prosthetic Records. The album can be ordered here.

Today, Friedman has revealed a second music video from Wall Of Sound, this time for the track "Miracle". The track tells the story of Marty's personal journey from an everyday kid to virtuoso, through a series of candid family home videos and photos from the Friedman family. Watch the video below.

"Once you've grown up in this complicated world, it's easy to forget the simpler times that were so important in making you who you are now, as well as the people in your family who put up with all of the loud music, smoke and noise coming from your bedroom, and all the other BS that you put them through," says Friedman. "With this video, rather than looking at how much of a goofy kid I was, I hope that it inspires you to think about your own family or whoever was closest to you when you were just starting out in the world."

Wall Of Sound was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

“Self Pollution” video:

"Whiteworm" video:

Album stream: