MARTY FRIEDMAN Reveals The First Two Songs He Learned On Guitar; Video

In this new video from Jackson Guitars, Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) shares the first and second songs he learned on guitar.

Friedman recently unveiled the artwork for his upcoming Tokyo Jukebox 3 release.

Said Marty: "Just like everyone, I’ve had a real tough time dealing with 2020. We all suffered from a massive lack of fun this year, so I made it my mission to make feel-good, seratonin level raising music of the highest order, stuff that will hopefully kick you all in the feels, and hard. Making the album during a pandemic had its hellish challenges, but everyone is facing hardships now, so I was just thankful to have such cathartic work to do.

"Guitar fans will notice, and hopefully enjoy, some pretty cool updates to my guitar sounds. I’ve discovered that when you take off all spatial effects like reverbs and delays, your solo expressions can often live and breathe more, and have an urgency and unique attack to them, that I’m really digging.

"Enough about the album for now... the Japanese release date is October 21. The release info for the rest of the world will come soon, as well as bonus track info, events and more." Japanese details can be found here."