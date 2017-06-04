MARTY FRIEDMAN'S HAWAII, VIXEN and DEUCE Albums To Be Reissued

No Remorse Records has announced reissues of three albums, which except being considered Heavy Metal classics, feature the iconic ex-Megadeth and Cacophony guitarist, Marty Friedman. These will be the Vixen "Made In Hawaii" EP (originally released in 1983), Hawaii's legendary "Loud, Wild And Heavy" EP (from 1984), and the same titled collection of Deuce recordings. All three titles were recently remastered and partially restored by Bart Gabriel (Cirith Ungol, Sortilege, Crystal Viper). The Vixen and Hawaii releases were both packed with bonus tracks, and extended to the size of full length albums. Each of the releases will be available as a limited edition CD, and Vixen's "Made In Hawaii" will be available as a CD, vinyl LP and ultra limited box set. Release dates of all three albums will be announced shortly.



