MARTY FRIEDMAN Streaming “Self Pollution” Track From Upcoming Wall Of Sound Album

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman’s new album, Wall Of Sound, which will be released on August 4th, expands and destroys any conventional notions of instrumental music.

It was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Listen to the new song “Self Pollution” below, and pre-order the new album at this location. All pre-orders come with a laminate good for one VIP Meet & Greet to Marty’s 2017 US tour. Please note, this is NOT a ticket to the show. Ticket on-sale and links coming soon. See www.martyfriedman.com for a list of dates and email martyvip@prostheticrecords.com on what date you will attend along with your order number. Marty's 2017 tour will be announced soon.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

“Self Pollution”:

Formats:

White Black Swirl LP - 300 Worldwide

Clear Black Smoke LP - 100 Worldwide

Glow in The Dark LP - 100 Worldwide

Clear Black Swirl LP - European retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide

White LP - US indie retail exclusive, 100 Worldwide