MARTY FRIEDMAN Writes And Records Japan Heritage Official Theme Song; Now Available For Streaming

The clip below features the Japan Heritage Official Theme Song, written and produced by Marty Friedman. The track was performed by Friedman and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, strings arranged by Akira Sasaki, bass by Kiyoshi, piano by Yukiko Takada, tsuzumi by Shonosuke Okura, drums by Mitsuru Kurauchi. The track won't be officially released or made available for purchase.

Friedman: "It was a thrill and an honor to be asked by the Japanese Government to compose this music. It will be played and performed at official events and functions from now on. As a foreigner living in Tokyo, I`ll always appreciate the gracious treatment I`ve received here and welcome this kind of responsibility in the future."

Friedman released his full-length opus, Wall Of Sound, last summer via Prosthetic Records. The album can be ordered here.

Wall Of Sound was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice In Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Legendary Queen producer, Mack, came on board to handle the mixing on two tracks, “Streetlight” and “For A Friend”, which Friedman proclaimed was, “an honor for me, for sure”.

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:

“Self Pollution”

“Sorrow And Madness” (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)

“Streetlight”

“Whiteworm”

“For A Friend”

“Pussy Ghost” (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)

“The Blackest Rose”

“Something To Fight” (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)

“The Soldier”

“Miracle”

“Last Lament”

"Miracle" video:

“Self Pollution” video:

"Whiteworm" video:

Album stream: