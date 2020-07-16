MARTYR Release Music Video For New Single "Fire Of Rebellions"
Dutch metal legends, Martyr, have released their new single and video, "Fire Of Rebellions". The video and song was created with a contribution of around 100 Martyr warriors from all over the world.
The song will be released through all relevant online streaming services as well as a limited edition CD-single by PT-78 Records and Rock Stakk Records (Japan). This CD single will also feature the previous epic power ballad and highly acclaimed "No Time For Goodbyes".
"No Time For Goodbyes" video:
Martyr “2.0” is:
Rick Bouwman (Guitars)
Vinnie Wassink (Bass)
Rop van Haren (Vocals)
Rick Valcon (Drums)
Geoffrey Maas (Guitars)