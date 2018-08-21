MARTYRDÖD Part Ways With Guitarist PONTUS REDIG, Announce New Lineup; First New Album Details Revealed

Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, who recently signed a three-album deal with Century Media Records for the world excluding North America, have issued the following update:

"New lineup! (Guitarist) Pontus (Redig) has come to the conclusion that he no longer can give Martyrdöd the time and dedication needed and has therefore decided to leave the band.

"We’ve had a fantastic time together throughout the years and it’s with great sadness but of course no hard feelings we part ways. Tim (Rosenqvist) will fill the spot and take on guitar duties leaving the bass for our new member. Please everybody, welcome Daniel Ekeroth!! For further info and background on Daniel just enter his name in any search engine."

Martyrdöd will enter Studio Fredman in late January to start the recording of the successor of List. The release of the yet-untitled new album is roughly set for May/June 2019.

Martyrdöd lineup:

Tim Rosenqvist - Guitar

Jens Bäckelin - D-beat

Mikael Kjellman - Guitar & Vocals

Daniel Ekeroth - Bass