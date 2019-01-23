MARTYRDÖD Recording Hexhammaren Album Now At Studio Fredman

January 23, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal martyrdod

MARTYRDÖD Recording Hexhammaren Album Now At Studio Fredman

Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, are currently in the studio to record their upcoming, seventh studio album, Hexhammaren.

The recording is again done by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Wolfpack, At The Gates, In Flames) in Gothenburg, Sweden. This album marks the band’s first release on Century Media Records and is planned for May, 2019.

Martyrdöd comments: “We’re very excited to be back in Studio Fredman and feel that the material for the new album Hexhammaren might be the strongest stuff we’ve ever made.“

Live dates:

April
13 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - LF Club
14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Volume Club
21 - Rennes, France - Neuronoise Festival II

October
11-12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Scandinavia Deathfest 2019

Liineup:

Jens Bäckelin - Drums
Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals
Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars
Daniel Ekeroth - Bass

(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews