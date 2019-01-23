MARTYRDÖD Recording Hexhammaren Album Now At Studio Fredman
January 23, 2019, an hour ago
Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, are currently in the studio to record their upcoming, seventh studio album, Hexhammaren.
The recording is again done by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Wolfpack, At The Gates, In Flames) in Gothenburg, Sweden. This album marks the band’s first release on Century Media Records and is planned for May, 2019.
Martyrdöd comments: “We’re very excited to be back in Studio Fredman and feel that the material for the new album Hexhammaren might be the strongest stuff we’ve ever made.“
Live dates:
April
13 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - LF Club
14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Volume Club
21 - Rennes, France - Neuronoise Festival II
October
11-12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Scandinavia Deathfest 2019
Liineup:
Jens Bäckelin - Drums
Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals
Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars
Daniel Ekeroth - Bass
(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)