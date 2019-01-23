MARTYRDÖD Recording Hexhammaren Album Now At Studio Fredman

Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, are currently in the studio to record their upcoming, seventh studio album, Hexhammaren.

The recording is again done by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Wolfpack, At The Gates, In Flames) in Gothenburg, Sweden. This album marks the band’s first release on Century Media Records and is planned for May, 2019.

Martyrdöd comments: “We’re very excited to be back in Studio Fredman and feel that the material for the new album Hexhammaren might be the strongest stuff we’ve ever made.“

Live dates:

April

13 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - LF Club

14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Volume Club

21 - Rennes, France - Neuronoise Festival II

October

11-12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Scandinavia Deathfest 2019

Liineup:

Jens Bäckelin - Drums

Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals

Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars

Daniel Ekeroth - Bass

(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)