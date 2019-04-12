MARTYRDÖD Release New Single And Official Video For “Helveteslarm”

Always wondered what “Helveteslarm” stands for? It’s the sounds of pure hellish noise, which is visualized now via the new single/video by Swedish metal crust punks Martyrdöd.

Soon to release their seventh studio album “Hexhammaren” on May 10th, 2019 via Century Media Records, Martyrdöd are now bringing us “Helveteslarm” in a clip produced by Jimmy Johansson / Super Lino Puro:

Martyrdöd checked in with the following comment: “Helveteslarm: It's the sound of hell on earth. The sound of evil forces ravaging the world for power. War dogs, warmongers using liberation as a pretext for profiteering. The video was planned and shot over a couple of days only a few weeks before release. The Idea was to portray some of the real driving forces behind armed conflict in the world and their ruthlessness.”

The recording is again done by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Wolfpack, At The Gates, In Flames) in Gothenburg, Sweden. This album marks the band’s first release on Century Media Records and is planned for May, 2019.

Overview of all format options for Hexhammaren:

-Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card

-black LP

-transp. magenta LP (Ltd. 100x copies via CM EU webshop)

-transp. orange LP (Ltd. 200x copies via CM EU Distro)

-transp. petrol green LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Green Hell)

-lilac LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Martyrdöd directly)

-Digital album (Bonus Track Version)

Live dates:

April

13 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - LF Club

14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Volume Club

21 - Rennes, France - Neuronoise Festival II

October

11-12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Scandinavia Deathfest 2019

Liineup:

Jens Bäckelin - Drums

Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals

Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars

Daniel Ekeroth - Bass

(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)