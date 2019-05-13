MARTYRDÖD's Hexhammeren Unboxed; Video
May 13, 2019, 2 hours ago
Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, have released this unboxing video for their seventh studio album, Hexhammaren, out now via Century Media Records,
Hexhammaren formats available:
-Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card
-black LP
-transp. magenta LP (Ltd. 100x copies via CM EU webshop)
-transp. orange LP (Ltd. 200x copies via CM EU Distro)
-transp. petrol green LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Green Hell)
-lilac LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Martyrdöd directly)
-Digital album (Bonus Track Version)
“Pharmacepticon” lyric video:
Lineup:
Jens Bäckelin - Drums
Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals
Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars
Daniel Ekeroth - Bass
(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)