May 13, 2019, 2 hours ago

MARTYRDÖD's Hexhammeren Unboxed; Video

Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, have released this unboxing video for their seventh studio album, Hexhammaren, out now via Century Media Records,

Hexhammaren formats available:

-Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card            
-black LP
-transp. magenta LP (Ltd. 100x copies via CM EU webshop)
-transp. orange LP (Ltd. 200x copies via CM EU Distro)
-transp. petrol green LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Green Hell)
-lilac LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Martyrdöd directly)
-Digital album (Bonus Track Version)

“Pharmacepticon” lyric video:

Lineup:

Jens Bäckelin - Drums
Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals
Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars
Daniel Ekeroth - Bass

(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)



