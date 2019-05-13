MARTYRDÖD's Hexhammeren Unboxed; Video

Swedish metal crust punks, Martyrdöd, have released this unboxing video for their seventh studio album, Hexhammaren, out now via Century Media Records,

Hexhammaren formats available:

-Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card

-black LP

-transp. magenta LP (Ltd. 100x copies via CM EU webshop)

-transp. orange LP (Ltd. 200x copies via CM EU Distro)

-transp. petrol green LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Green Hell)

-lilac LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Martyrdöd directly)

-Digital album (Bonus Track Version)

“Pharmacepticon” lyric video:

Lineup:

Jens Bäckelin - Drums

Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals

Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars

Daniel Ekeroth - Bass

(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)