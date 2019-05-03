MARTYRDÖD Streaming Single, Lyric Video “Pharmacepticon”

Soon to release their seventh studio album Hexhammaren on May 10th via Century Media Records, Swedish metal crust punks Martyrdöd are releasing their newest single “Pharmacepticon” via a lyric video.

And Martyrdöd checked in with the following comment: “We're pleased to finally show off this other mid-tempo side of Martyrdöd with a single!”

Notice: Just as with a few other songs on the album, the lyrics for “Pharmacepticon” are in Martyrdöd’s native Swedish language, but a special translation of the words to English can be found in the info-box of the YouTube clip.

Martyrdöd checked in with the following comment: “Helveteslarm: It's the sound of hell on earth. The sound of evil forces ravaging the world for power. War dogs, warmongers using liberation as a pretext for profiteering. The video was planned and shot over a couple of days only a few weeks before release. The Idea was to portray some of the real driving forces behind armed conflict in the world and their ruthlessness.”

The recording is again done by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Wolfpack, At The Gates, In Flames) in Gothenburg, Sweden. This album marks the band’s first release on Century Media Records and is planned for May, 2019.

Overview of all format options for Hexhammaren:

-Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card

-black LP

-transp. magenta LP (Ltd. 100x copies via CM EU webshop)

-transp. orange LP (Ltd. 200x copies via CM EU Distro)

-transp. petrol green LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Green Hell)

-lilac LP (Ltd. 100x copies via Martyrdöd directly)

-Digital album (Bonus Track Version)

Live dates:

April

13 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - LF Club

14 - Kiev, Ukraine - Volume Club

21 - Rennes, France - Neuronoise Festival II

October

11-12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Scandinavia Deathfest 2019

Liineup:

Jens Bäckelin - Drums

Mikael Kjellman - Guitars and vocals

Tim Rosenqvist - Guitars

Daniel Ekeroth - Bass

(Photo - Jens Bäckelin)