Marvel Comics To Release Tribute Variant Covers Based Off GUNS N’ ROSES, NIRVANA, And More
June 20, 2017, 18 minutes ago
Marvel Comics will release special rock ‘n’ roll variant covers based off famous album covers. Guardians Of The Galaxy will combine with Nirvana’s Nevermind, X-Men with Blondie’s Parallel Lines, Thor with The Clash’s London Calling, and lastly Inhumans with Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction . These five variants will be released in September and will be a limited edition set.