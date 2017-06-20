Marvel Comics To Release Tribute Variant Covers Based Off GUNS N’ ROSES, NIRVANA, And More

June 20, 2017, 18 minutes ago

news hard rock guns n' roses nirvana

Marvel Comics To Release Tribute Variant Covers Based Off GUNS N’ ROSES, NIRVANA, And More

Marvel Comics will release special rock ‘n’ roll variant covers based off famous album covers. Guardians Of The Galaxy will combine with Nirvana’s Nevermind, X-Men with Blondie’s Parallel Lines, Thor with The Clash’s London Calling, and lastly Inhumans with Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction . These five variants will be released in September and will be a limited edition set. 

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

WIND ROSE - "To Erebor"

WIND ROSE - "To Erebor"

Latest Reviews