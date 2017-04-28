MARYANN COTTON – New Album Finished

Danish / American rock singer Maryann Cotton has completed the recordings of his new, untitled, third album. No release date has been announced yet.

Maryann comments:

“'The new Maryann Cotton album is done! Just listened to the final master and I'm super happy about the final result! This is going to be my third official studio album, and the best one I've done so far! Can't wait for the fans to hear it! We have worked very hard on this album and I think that the whole thing has been taken to another level!

“It's old fashioned and modern at the same time, it's dark and dirty and overall just pure rock 'n roll!''

Maryann Cotton returned to Detroit for the 3rd Annual Dick Wagner Memorial Concert - March 24th at the Motor City Casino.