The brand new Maryann Cotton music video for the single “Gallows Pole” is out now. The song is available on Spotify and iTunes.

“Gallows Pole” was written for Patriot Pictures and the upcoming Al Pacino film Hangman. The song reached #2 on the Danish Rock Chart and #8 on the iTunes Hot 100.

The new band lineup:

Maryann Cotton

Hal Patino

Sebastian Sly

Joel Korpela