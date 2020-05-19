MARYANN COTTON To Release Hallelujah Album In July

Maryann Cotton's new album, Hallelujah, will be released on CD and digital download on July 3. This is the band's fourth studio album.

Maryann Cotton wrote and based his new album on personal experiences, the break up and reunion of the band, party, women, drugs and alcohol, being the character Maryann Cotton, and going through a chaotic time in his personal life.

Maryann states: ''This album is by far the best album we've ever done, and also the most personal album. I'm very happy about the final result, and I can't wait for all of you to hear it. You will get to hear and feel a new side of me and the band.''

The album is written by Maryann Cotton and long-time partner Hal Patino. Recorded by the original band and lineup, and produced by Maryann Cotton. Further details to follow.