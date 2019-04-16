MARYANN COTTON Working On New Material – “I Have 15 Demos Down”

Maryann Cotton is currently working on new material for an upcoming album.

''Right now I have 15 demos down, and I will probably cut it down to ten for the album. The vibe of the new album is going to be a lot more majestic meets cabaret all bundled up in a dirty sleazy package,” says Cotton.

Since the last American tour things have been a little quiet due to a lot of life transitions.

''There’s been some health issues in the band and shows had to be canceled. I personally have been dealing with a lot drama as well, unrelated to the band. However, everything is moving in a positive direction.''

''Between my new move to Las Vegas, writing the new album and planning our upcoming coming tour, the year ahead is going to be very busy. Our new album is set to be recorded in my new home town Vegas 2019.''