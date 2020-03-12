MASS WORSHIP Release "Dreamless Graves" Visualizer; On Tour With TERRORIZER , HIDEOUS DIVINITY, WAYWARD DAWN In April/May

Before heading out on an extensive European tour with with Terrorizer, Wayward Dawn and their label mates Hideous Divinity in April and May, Mass Worship are releasing a visualizer video for the song “Dreamless Graves”, which is taken from their self-titled debut album.

The band comments: “’Dreamless Graves’ is the nightmarish soundtrack to this visual video. Let yourself be absorbed into our most epic and atmospheric song to date, that comes off our debut album that was released October 2019.

‘Await The Tides, To Flood The Gates //

Soil And Rain, Abdicate // Wide Awake In Gaping Graves...’”

Mass Worship's self-titled album can be ordered here.

Tacklisting:

"Celestial"

"Spiritual Destitution"

"Sibylline Divination"

"Serene Remains"

"Below"

"Proleptic Decay"

"Dreamless Graves"

"Downpour"

"Proleptic Decay" video:

Tour dates:

April

14 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla

15 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

16 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

18 - Aarhus, Denmark - Metal Royale Festival

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

21 - Lyon, France - Rock'n Eat Live

22 - San Marino, Itay - 24 Club

23 - Rome, Itay - Traffic

24 - San Dona di Piave, Itay - Revolver

25 - Milan, Itay - Legend

27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

30 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol

May

1 - Barroselas, Portugal - SWR Barroselas Metalfestival

2 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

6 - Graz, Austria - Club Q

7 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell