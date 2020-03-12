MASS WORSHIP Release "Dreamless Graves" Visualizer; On Tour With TERRORIZER , HIDEOUS DIVINITY, WAYWARD DAWN In April/May
March 12, 2020, an hour ago
Before heading out on an extensive European tour with with Terrorizer, Wayward Dawn and their label mates Hideous Divinity in April and May, Mass Worship are releasing a visualizer video for the song “Dreamless Graves”, which is taken from their self-titled debut album.
The band comments: “’Dreamless Graves’ is the nightmarish soundtrack to this visual video. Let yourself be absorbed into our most epic and atmospheric song to date, that comes off our debut album that was released October 2019.
‘Await The Tides, To Flood The Gates //
Soil And Rain, Abdicate // Wide Awake In Gaping Graves...’”
Mass Worship's self-titled album can be ordered here.
Tacklisting:
"Celestial"
"Spiritual Destitution"
"Sibylline Divination"
"Serene Remains"
"Below"
"Proleptic Decay"
"Dreamless Graves"
"Downpour"
"Proleptic Decay" video:
Tour dates:
April
14 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla
15 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
16 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - Metal Royale Festival
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
21 - Lyon, France - Rock'n Eat Live
22 - San Marino, Itay - 24 Club
23 - Rome, Itay - Traffic
24 - San Dona di Piave, Itay - Revolver
25 - Milan, Itay - Legend
27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
30 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol
May
1 - Barroselas, Portugal - SWR Barroselas Metalfestival
2 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
6 - Graz, Austria - Club Q
7 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell