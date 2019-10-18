MASS WORSHIP Release "Proleptic Decay" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Sweden’s Mass Worship have released a video for "Proleptic Decay", a track from their new self-titled album, out now via Century Media Records. Watch the clip below.

Hailing out of Scandinavia, Mass Worship is a darkened metal band tastefully adding onto the rich legacy of Scandinavian metal with their uniquely heavy and gritty sound. The Stockholm based band was officially formed in January 2018, but the members carry a rich history comprising of relentless touring and recording schedules and the future that lies ahead of Mass Worship will be no different.

Mass Worship is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- light blue LP+CD (100) - available only via Evil Greed and CM Distro

- Digital album

The following two vinyl colours are just available via the band:

- clear LP+CD (100)

- neon orange LP+CD (100)

Oder here.

Tacklisting:

"Celestial"

"Spiritual Destitution"

"Sibylline Divination"

"Serene Remains"

"Below"

"Proleptic Decay"

"Dreamless Graves"

"Downpour"

"Proleptic Decay" video:

"Celestial" video:

"Spiritual Destitution":