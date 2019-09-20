MASS WORSHIP Release Single, Video “Celestial”

Sweden’s Mass Worship have released “Celestial”, taken from their upcoming self-titled album, out October 18th via Century Media Records.

Fred (drums) states: “The opening track on the debut, ‘Celestial’ is establishing the context for the record, dealing with the seemingly absurd cyclicality of all things, and our state of being merely subjected to the forces of the universe and taken wherever the vast darkness takes us.”

Hailing out of Scandinavia, Mass Worship is a darkened metal band tastefully adding onto the rich legacy of Scandinavian metal with their uniquely heavy and gritty sound. The Stockholm based band was officially formed in January 2018, but the members carry a rich history comprising of relentless touring and recording schedules and the future that lies ahead of Mass Worship will be no different.

Mass Worship will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP+CD

- light blue LP+CD (100) - available only via Evil Greed and CM Distro

- Digital album

The following two vinyl colours are just available via the band:

- clear LP+CD (100)

- neon orange LP+CD (100)

Pre-orders here.

Tacklisting:

"Celestial"

"Spiritual Destitution"

"Sibylline Divination"

"Serene Remains"

"Below"

"Proleptic Decay"

"Dreamless Graves"

"Downpour"

"Celestial" video:

"Spiritual Destitution":