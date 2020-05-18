MASS WORSHIP – “Sibylline Divination” Lyric Video Released

Sweden’s extreme metal export Mass Worship have checked in with a lyric video to “Sibylline Divination”, taken from their self-titled debut album.

The band comments: “As the world comes to a sudden halt due to Covid-19, we are yet again reminded of the fragility of our ecosystem. As humans we try to understand, keep things under our control and detach ourselves from the natural order - but in reality we merely play a small role in the cosmic play of existence - desperately clinging on to our planet for dear life, while it is spinning in orbit around its master in a cosmic dance throughout the vast emptiness of space. The only constant is the unknown."

Mass Worship's self-titled album can be ordered here.