MASSACRE X Featuring RICK ROZZ And KAM LEE Change Band Name To GODS OF DEATH

In late 2016, Rick Rozz DeLillo (guitar) and Kam Lee (vocals) announced that they had resurrected legendary death metal band Massacre, along with Michael Grim (The End - bass, vocals) and Mike Mazzonetto (drums). The group would operate under the name Massacre X (the “X” was silent and represented the band’s 10th lineup).

Massacre X have now changed their band name to Gods Of Death. An update follows:

“Gods Of Death consist of legendary death metal musicians vocalist Kam Lee and guitarist Rick Rozz. Two of the founding fathers of American death metal genre. Going back to the very beginning of the scene to 1983, when they both formed the band Mantas, that would later become Death with the addition of legendary musician Chuck Schuldiner.

“Later in 1985, Kam and Rick spearheaded yet another legendary death metal band under the moniker of Massacre. A band that would secure the legendary Florida death metal sound. A band that elevated Kam Lee to becoming the originator of the death metal growling style of vocals, and the band that placed Rick Rozz as the chainsaw buzzing guitar riff master and whammy bar king. Gods Of Death reunites these two legendary masters once more after a two decade departure of working together.

“For a period of time the band reunited as "Massacre" - but because of legalities with the names ownership they were forced to change it. It was then changed to "Massacre X", however the party behind the ownership of the name still fought to secure the rights to the name even under this alteration of it. So it was finally decided to depart from that name altogether, as the name was obviously being used in a way to halt the band from moving forwards.

“And so the new name, Gods Of Death, was chosen to represent the band as well as the two founding fathers of the death metal genre.

“Joining Kam and Rick are drummer Mike Mazz formerly of Massacre and The End, as well as bassist/vocalist Michael Grim of the bands Death Before Dying and formerly of The End.

“All hail GODS OF DEATH!”

The band will make its live debut at the Protzen Open Air festival in Protzen, Germany on June 24th. Stay tuned for further updates.