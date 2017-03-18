MASSACRE X To Make Live Debut At Protzen Open Air

Rick Rozz DeLillo (guitar) and Kam Lee (vocals) have resurrected legendary death metal band Massacre, along with Michael Grim (The End - bass, vocals) and Mike Mazzonetto (drums). The group will operate under the name Massacre X (the “X” is silent and represents the band’s 10th lineup). The band will make its live debut at the Protzen Open Air festival in Protzen, Germany.

Massacre X aim to get back to the original sound, style, aggression, and passion of the Massacre, originally launched over 25 years ago. The band are scheduling tours for North and Latin America and Europe, as well as other regions around the world.

Massacre X is managed and represented by World Entertainment's Gunter Ford and Alexander Ford. Booking in Europe is being handled by Paul Ryan at UTI, while booking in the USA and Canada is being taken care of by Mark Hyman and Andrea Roberts at ATI.

Massacre X's plan is to play the From Beyond album, along with a few old classics from Death and the pre-Death outfit Mantas.