MASTER BOOT RECORD Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records welcomes Master Boot Record to its worldwide roster.

Master Boot Record mysteriously appeared on the Internet on September 1, 2016 with a text claiming: "I am a 486DX-33MHz-64MB processing avant-garde chiptune, synthesized heavy metal & classical symphonic music. 100% Synthesized, 100% Dehumanized", and a logo featuring the DOS command prompt and a Vegvìsir symbol.

Since then 11 albums have been released in rapid succession, spreading like a virus through word-of-mouth, and receiving nearly universal positive acclaim from the music community, culminating in each release sitting atop the Bandcamp sales charts. MBR is also well known for hiding crypto puzzles of increasing difficulty across his entire discography.

In addition to releasing multiple albums, Master Boot Record is also known for covering the legendary video game themes such as DOOM, Castlevania, Duke Nukem, The Legend of Zelda, Dune, Golden Axe, Ghosts N' Goblins, Contra, F-Zero, Street Fighter II, and many more - plus, working as writer of the story, puzzles and soundtrack for the upcoming cyberpunk point & click adventure game VirtuaVerse.

Fans can expect Master Boot Record's upcoming Metal Blade debut in 2020. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.