MASTER - Death Metal Legends Sign To Transcending Obscurity Records; New Album Details Revealed

Legendary death metal band Master have signed to Transcending Obscurity Records for a new full-length, Vindictive Miscreant, to be released this year on all formats.

Says the label: "Master are one of the earliest proponents of death metal and are veritable legends in the line, having been around for over three decades and releasing over a dozen records. It’s phenomenal to get a chance to work with a band of their repute and we can only be grateful to be given a chance to work with them for a brand new full length this year if not more. Master's latest album Vindictive Miscreant will not only please their old fans but will also turn many new listeners into one. It’s their best album in years."

Label owner Kunal Choksi states, “It’s truly a dream come true to work with a legendary band in Master. Paul Speckmann proved to be a man of rare integrity and signed the contract within two hours of bringing up the topic. Needless to say, I will be doing my utmost best not to let him down and do greater things for his band, now and in the future. This is a very fortuitous signing for the label and I couldn’t be happier. Hard work does pay off, it seems, when there was little respite. Thanks to Rogga Johansson of Paganizer for highly recommending my label to the band. Here’s hoping for a strong partnership with the legends Master.”

Master’s founder Paul Speckmann comments, “Of course it’s an honour and a privilege in these days to sign to a reputable label which comes highly recommended by many excellent musicians! The future of Master carries on and we will fight until the end!”

Tracklisting:

"Vindictive Miscreant"

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Replaced"

"The Inner Strength Of The Demon"

"The Book"

"Engulfed In Paranoia"

"The Impossible Of Dreams"

"Stand Up And Be Counted"

Band lineup:

Paul Speckmann - Vocals, Bass

Zdenek Pradlovsky - Drums

Aleš Nejezchleba - Guitars and solos