MASTER Streaming New Song "Replaced"

Legendary death metal band Master have set November 28th as the release date for their new album Vindictive Miscreant, via Transcending Obscurity Records. Listen to new track, "Replaced", below.

Vindictive Miscreant is the perfect encapsulation of the band's trademark gritty sound backed with experience and skills. Few bands were able to continue on the path they carved in, and over three and a half decades later, Master still do it with remarkable aplomb. They've set standards for bands, old and new, to follow. There's nothing here that doesn't reek of pure integrity, passion for the art form and flawless execution in delivering what they've set out to achieve. They've been doing it for decades and they're only honing their craft. This time they're hungry. Vindictive Miscreant is among Master's strongest albums and it will blow you away with its vitriolic intensity, riffing prowess and memorability. It makes death metal relevant again.

Tracklisting:

"Vindictive Miscreant"

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Replaced"

"The Inner Strength Of The Demon"

"The Book"

"Engulfed In Paranoia"

"The Impossible Of Dreams"

"Stand Up And Be Counted"

"Replaced":

"Stand Up And Be Counted":

"Vindictive Miscreant":

Band lineup:

Paul Speckmann - Vocals, Bass

Zdenek Pradlovsky - Drums

Aleš Nejezchleba - Guitars and solos