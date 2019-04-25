MASTER To Launch Vindictive Miscreant US Tour In August; CLAUSTROFOBIA And DUSK To Support
April 25, 2019, 12 minutes ago
ADHD Entertainment has announced the Vindictive Miscreant US Tour with death metal legends Master and Brazil's Claustrofobia, as well as Wisconsin's Dusk on select dates. The tour launches August 9 in San Diego and includes one date in Mexico. Tour dates are below.
Tour dates:
August
9 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick*
10 - Mesa, AZ- Club Red*
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill*
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live*
13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar*
14 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*
15 - Fayetteville, AR - Nomads Music Lounge*
16 - St Louis, MO - Fubar*
17 - South Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub*
18 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary*
19 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Palace*
20 - Manchester, NH -Bungalow
21 - New York, NY - Kingsland
22 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works
23 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
25 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Greenroom
27 - Tucson, AZ - House of Bards
28 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
30 - Tijuana. MEX - Club Paradise Tijuana
31 - Lancaster, CA - American Legion Post 311
* Dusk appearing 8/9 - 8/19 only