MASTER To Launch Vindictive Miscreant US Tour In August; CLAUSTROFOBIA And DUSK To Support

ADHD Entertainment has announced the Vindictive Miscreant US Tour with death metal legends Master and Brazil's Claustrofobia, as well as Wisconsin's Dusk on select dates. The tour launches August 9 in San Diego and includes one date in Mexico. Tour dates are below.

Tour dates:

August

9 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick*

10 - Mesa, AZ- Club Red*

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill*

12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live*

13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar*

14 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*

15 - Fayetteville, AR - Nomads Music Lounge*

16 - St Louis, MO - Fubar*

17 - South Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub*

18 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary*

19 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Palace*

20 - Manchester, NH -Bungalow

21 - New York, NY - Kingsland

22 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works

23 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

25 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Greenroom

27 - Tucson, AZ - House of Bards

28 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

30 - Tijuana. MEX - Club Paradise Tijuana

31 - Lancaster, CA - American Legion Post 311

* Dusk appearing 8/9 - 8/19 only