MASTERPLAN - New PumpKings Release Date Confirmed

Masterplan are back with a new CD of re-recorded Helloween classics, featuring songs that the band’s founder, chief songwriter and guitarist, Roland Grapow, performed on during his time with Helloween. The official release date has been bumped to July 28th.

Entitled PumpKings, the album consists of songs originally featured on the Halloween albums Pink Bubbles Go Ape (1991), Chameleon (1993), Master Of The Rings (1994), The Time Of The Oath (1996) and The Dark Ride (2000). PumpKings will be released as a digipak and colored (of course orange) double vinyl in gatefold sleeve. Artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“The Chance”

“Someone's Crying”

“Mankind”

“Step Out Of Hell”

“Mr. Ego”

“Still We Go”

“Escalation 666”

“The Time Of The Oath”

“Music”

“The Dark Ride”