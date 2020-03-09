MASTERPLAN Perform "Spirit Never Die" At Wacken Open Air 2014; Pro-Shot Video
March 9, 2020, 8 minutes ago
German power metal band, MasterPlan, founded by guitarist Roland Grapow and drummer Uli Kusch upon leaving Helloween in 2001, performed at the 25th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2014.
Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the song, "Spirit Never Die", can be seen below:
Current MasterPlan lineup:
Roland Grapow - Guitars
Rick Altzi - Vocals
Axel Mackenrott - Keyboards
Jari Kainulainen - Bass
Kevin Kott - Drums