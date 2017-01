Austria's Mastic Scum are streaming a cover of cover of “Damage Inc.”, featured on Metallica’s third album, Master Of Puppets, released in 1986.

Says Mastic Scum: “This is our 2016 farewell gift for you and we wanna wish you a Heavy New 2017! We recorded a cover of Metallica’s “Damage Inc.” as a tribute to 30 years of Master Of Puppets!! Featuring Chris Breetzi (VokillCovers) on guest vocals. Enjoy!!!”