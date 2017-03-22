MASTIC SCUM Streaming “Construcdead” From Rage [Live & Rare] DVD
Austria's Mastic Scum released their DVD entitled Rage [Live & Rare] on May 13th, 2016. It is also available as an MP3 album for download. "Construcdead" is streaming below.
DVD content:
-Full live show
-Band interview
-Nine official music videos
-Live footage from five festivals
-Photo gallery 1993-2015
-Complete discography
-Bonus video footage
More than 160 minutes of content.
"Construdead":
"The Vortex Within":
Teaser: