MASTIC SCUM Streaming “Construcdead” From Rage [Live & Rare] DVD

March 22, 2017, 28 minutes ago

news heavy metal mastic scum

Austria's Mastic Scum released their  DVD entitled Rage [Live & Rare] on May 13th, 2016. It is also available as an MP3 album for download. "Construcdead" is streaming below.

DVD content:

-Full live show
-Band interview
-Nine official music videos 
-Live footage from five festivals
-Photo gallery 1993-2015
-Complete discography
-Bonus video footage

More than 160 minutes of content.

"Construdead":

"The Vortex Within":

Teaser:

