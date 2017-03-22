MASTIC SCUM Streaming “Construcdead” From Rage [Live & Rare] DVD

Austria's Mastic Scum released their DVD entitled Rage [Live & Rare] on May 13th, 2016. It is also available as an MP3 album for download. "Construcdead" is streaming below.

DVD content:

-Full live show

-Band interview

-Nine official music videos

-Live footage from five festivals

-Photo gallery 1993-2015

-Complete discography

-Bonus video footage

More than 160 minutes of content.

"Construdead":

"The Vortex Within":

Teaser: