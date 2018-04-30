MASTODON Announce Canadian / US Tour Dates With DINOSAUR JR., NETHERLANDS
April 30, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Mastodon have announced a string of tour dates in September with Dinosaur Jr. and Netherlands. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10 AM, EST. Sign up for Mastodon's email list here for early access to tickets.
Tour dates:
September
1 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
4 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre
6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
7 - Duluth, MN - Duluth Heritage Center
8 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom, The Rave/Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre & Ballroom
14 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
16 - London, ON - London Concert Theatre
17 - Kitchener, ON - Elements
19 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
Mastodon recently released a video for "Clandestiny", a track from their Emperor Of Sand album, released last year. The video, featuring direction by BlinkMyBrain, can be seen below:
Maston's complete live itinerary can be found here.
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)