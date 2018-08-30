MASTODON Cancels Tour With DINOSAUR JR., NETHERLANDS

Mastodon have apparently cancelled their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. and Netherlands. A message states: "Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled. Tickets and VIP upgrades will be refunded at point of purchase."

The tour was scheduled to kick off on September 1st in Edmonton, Alberta. Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)