MASTODON Debut "Fallen Torches" Music Video; Medium Rarities Collection Out Now

Mastodon have released an official video for "Fallen Torches", featured on Medium Rarities, the new collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time, available now. Order Medium Rarities here, and watch the new clip below.

Medium Rarities tracklisting:

"Fallen Torches" (Previously Unreleased)

"A Commotion" (Feist Cover)

"Asleep in the Deep" (Instrumental version)

"Capillarian Crest" (Live)<

"A Spoonful Weighs A Ton" (The Flaming Lips Cover)

"Toe To Toes" (Instrumental version)

"Circle of Cysquatch" (Live)

"Atlanta" (Butthole Surfers Cover)

"Jaguar God" (Instrumental)

"Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life" (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

"Blood & Thunder" (Live)

"White Walker" (from Game of Thrones mix tape)

"Halloween" (Instrumental version)

"Crystal Skull" (Live)

"Orion" (Metallica Cover)

"Iron Tusk" (Live)

"Fallen Torches" video: