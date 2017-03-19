MASTODON Debuts Three New Songs AT SXSW 2017 In Austin; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Mastodon performed at the Empire Garage in Austin, TX as part of SXSW 2017 on March 17th. During the set they unleashed three songs from their new album, Emperor Of Sand, with "Sultan's Curse," "Show Yourself," and "Andromeda" getting their live debut.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Sultan's Curse" (live debut)

"Wolf Is Loose"

"Divinations"

"Bladecatcher"

"Black Tongue"

"Megalodon"

"Andromeda" (live debut)

"Show Yourself" (live debut)

"Motherpuncher"

Mastodon have released a new music music video for the Emperor Of Sand album track, “Show Yourself”, available for streaming below.

The band have announced their first live late night televised appearance in support of Emperor Of Sand, which will be released via Reprise Records on March 31st. The band will perform on the outdoor stage at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 3rd, and the following day, April 4th, a rare, intimate show at Amoeba Music Hollywood, 6400 Sunset Blvd., at 5 PM.

Beginning on Friday, March 31st, fans who purchase Emperor Of Sand at Amoeba Hollywood will receive admission to the in-store and a limited-edition “Mastodon Live At Amoeba" lithograph commemorating the show. Admission is limited to in-store orders only and two LP/CD + ticket per person. Admittance lines for the in-store will form on Ivar Avenue beginning at 2 PM on April 4th and is limited to first purchasers and the store's capacity.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sultan’s Curse”

“Show Yourself”

“Precious Stones”

“Steambreather”

“Roots Remain”

“Word To The Wise”

“Ancient Kingdom”

“Clandestiny”

“Andromeda”

“Scorpion Breath”

“Jaguar God”

“Show Yourself” video:

“Andromeda”:

“Show Yourself”:

“Sultan’s Curse”: