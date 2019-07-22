MASTODON Drummer BRANN DAILOR Looks Back On Crack The Skye Album - "Our Objective Going Into It Was Making It An 8-To-80 Record" (Video)

Backstage behind the Rock Fest 2019 fun, HardDrive Radio caught up with Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor, who discussed the Crack The Skye album's 10th anniversary. The band recently wrapped a US tour where they performed the record live in its entirety.

Dailor: "When we did that 10 years ago, the first few shows of playing that, people are just kind of watching it and listening and taking it all in. There's a lot going on. Our objective going into it was making it an 8-to-80 record; the kind of record, if you were in the band, you wouldn't be embarrassed playing it for David Bowie or Peter Gabriel."

Mastodon recently released their Making Of Crack The Skye video series. Watch all six segments below.

