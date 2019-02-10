MASTODON Drummer BRANN DAILOR Talks New Album Release Plans - "We Need To Let People Miss Us, Maybe"

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor is featured in a new interview with Rock Sverige, discussing the band's next album which is currently in the beginning stages. Following is an excerpt from the discussion.

Q: What can you tell me about the new album? Is it done or are you still working on it?

Brann: "Nah, it´s far from done. We´re working on it."

Q: There was talk about a song dropping just recently, a brutal, heavy song?

Brann: "We wanted to release it right ahead of this tour and we were trying really hard and we had one foot in the studio and one foot on the airplane coming to Europe and it just didn´t really come together as quickly as we wanted it to. It´s finished, the song is fully finished and it´s mastered and ready to rock but we´ll just have to wait to release it. It would´ve made sense to release it ahead of this tour because we have Scott Kelly (Neurosis) with us and he sings on some of it, so that would´ve been cool. We missed by a week or something and then we were stupid and went and blabbed about it like it was going to be a done deal. We thought it was going to be done sooner, but there were som circumstances that got in the way unfortunately, but it´s still a kickass song and it´s pretty heavy."

Q: The album? Are we looking at a release later this year or early next year?

Brann: "I think next year would be smarter, on our part. We need to let people miss us, maybe."

Mastodon recently released Part 4 of a video series recapping their Emperor Of The Sand tour, stating, "Billy Butterslax keeps busy on the road! We had a blast having our buddy, Danger Ehren on the road for a few days last summer. UK and Europe, has been a great tour so far!"

