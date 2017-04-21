MASTODON - Emperor Of Sand “Making Of” Video #11 Posted
April 21, 2017, an hour ago
Mastodon have released Part 11 of a “making of” series in support of their new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, which was released on March 31st via Reprise Records. Watch all eleven episodes below.
Emperor Of Sand can be ordered in various formats at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Sultan’s Curse”
“Show Yourself”
“Precious Stones”
“Steambreather”
“Roots Remain”
“Word To The Wise”
“Ancient Kingdom”
“Clandestiny”
“Andromeda”
“Scorpion Breath”
“Jaguar God”
“Show Yourself” video:
“Andromeda”:
“Sultan’s Curse”:
Making Of Part 1:
Making Of Part 2:
Making Of Part 3:
Making Of Part 4:
Making Of Part 5:
Making Of Part 6:
Making Of Part 7:
Making Of Part 8:
Making Of Part 9:
Making Of Part 10:
Making Of Part 11:
Mastodon performed “Show Yourself” on April 3rd on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Video of the performance is available for streaming below.
Mastodon tour dates:
April
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater
27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival
30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live