MASTODON - Emperor Of Sand “Making Of Video” #8 Posted
April 2, 2017, an hour ago
Mastodon have released Part 8 of a “making of” series in support of their new studio album, Emperor Of Sand, which was released on March 31st via Reprise Records. Watch all eight episodes below.
Emperor Of Sand can now be ordered in various formats at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Sultan’s Curse”
“Show Yourself”
“Precious Stones”
“Steambreather”
“Roots Remain”
“Word To The Wise”
“Ancient Kingdom”
“Clandestiny”
“Andromeda”
“Scorpion Breath”
“Jaguar God”
“Show Yourself” video:
“Andromeda”:
“Sultan’s Curse”:
Making Of Part 1:
Making Of Part 2:
Making Of Part 3:
Making Of Part 4:
Making Of Part 5:
Making Of Part 6:
Making Of Part 7:
Making Of Part 8:
Mastodon tour dates:
April
14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater
27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival
30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live